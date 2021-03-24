Dublin school district board member dies in vehicle-pedestrian collision

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A board of trustee member of a Bay Area school district died Wednesday in a vehicle-pedestrian collision, according to authorities.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Catherine Kuo, a well-known member of the community and Dublin Unified School District.

Around 11:45 a.m., Dublin Police responded to Fallon Middle School.

Police say Kuo was standing behind the car when she was struck from behind, pinning her between two vehicles.

The Alameda County Fire Department and Falck Paramedics arrived on scene and began providing medical treatment. Kuo was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley to be treated for her injuries.

Kuo later died at the hospital.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, but police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

What I must share with you is almost beyond comprehension. I’m struggling with the reality of what has transpired. This is a tragedy beyond words.

Earlier this afternoon, we experienced a tragic accident at Fallon Middle school when Catherine Kuo, mother of two, loving wife, dedicated community member, and school board trustee, was struck by a vehicle while volunteering at a food distribution event on campus. We were devastated to learn that Ms. Kuo succumbed to her injuries.

Our heart goes out to Catherine’s family and friends. We can’t begin to fathom the impact of this loss to you. She dedicated so much of her heart, soul, and time to our community. Catherine had a lightness about her, a comforting manner that helped people feel at ease. She was friendly, nurturing, kind, and generous. We were lucky to have known her and will miss her more than words can express.

There is a gaping hole in our hearts. Our schools, students, staff, and families are forever indebted to her.

Our goal is to support our staff and students as much as we can during this heartbreaking time and have provided resources below. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you’d like additional support. We are here for you and must be here for one another.

As we share this news, we want to include that we received permission from the Kuo family to send this letter to you. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Daniel R. Moirao, Interim Superintendent

Dublin Unified School District

Elected in November of 2019, Kuo was an active volunteer in the community for nine years and also served on the district-wide committees.

She was born in Redwood City to Korean immigrant parents, grew up in Saratoga, and lived in Dublin with her husband since 1999.

Kuo’s areas of focus were math, better opportunities for girls and minority students, and raising the awareness and mutual appreciation for diversity in our district.

The City of Dublin sends its deepest condolences to Trustee Kuo’s family, friends, and colleagues. She was a longtime Dublin resident and a valuable member of our community. She will be greatly missed. https://t.co/paQIAeODT1 — City of Dublin, California (@DublinPIO) March 25, 2021

Kuo leaves behind a husband and two children.

“Dublin Police services sends its deepest condolences to Ms. Kuo’s family, friends and colleagues who have been impacted by this tragic accident,” Captain Nate Schmidt said in a statement.

No other details were immediately released.