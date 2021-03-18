Dublin Unified School District welcomes back students

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Sara Stinson is live at Dublin Elementary where kids will be returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Preschool, Pre-K and Kindergarten students will return to welcome signs and reminders to keep their social distance and wear a mask.

1st through 3rd graders will return next Monday, with 4th and 5th graders returning next Thursday.

The schools will be using a hybrid model with one group going to class on Monday and Tuesday, and another group attending on Thursday and Friday. All students will learn virtually on Wednesdays.

Parents also have the option to continue all virtual distance learning for the rest of the year.

The district is planning on having all of its students return by March 29.