(KRON) — A young East Bay woman is facing murder charges in connection to a Dublin slaying.

Dublin Police Department officers found the victim inside a home on Campbell Lane on Cinco de Mayo around 9 p.m. The victim, 23-year-old Jesus Gallegos, had been stabbed, police said. Gallegos also suffered blunt-force trauma injuries.

Officers detained Gallegos’ girlfriend, 23-year-old Crystal Angelina Espinoza, at the crime scene. She was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of homicide and domestic assault.

Dublin Police Captain Gurvinder Gosal said, “They were in a dating relationship. The victim stayed at the suspect’s apartment on and off.”

Alameda County prosecutors filed murder charges against Espinoza before she made her first court appearance Wednesday. She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 24 in the East County Hall of Justice.

Inmate records show Espinoza is being held behind bars without bail.