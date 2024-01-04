(KRON) — A Dublin woman who police say deliberately ran a man over Tuesday night has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Mountain View Police Department. On Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. Mountain View PD dispatchers got a call reporting a two-car crash at San Antonio Road and Central Expressway.

Officers responded and at the scene found a 24-year-old East Palo Alto man injured. Investigating officers learned that a woman, identified as 24-year-old Alexis McBride, had allegedly hit the man deliberately with her car as both were driving along the road.

The collision caused the man to crash, but not the suspect, police said.

After the crash, the man got out of his car to inspect the damage. McBride, police said, accelerated toward him, striking the man and his car again. The man and McBride had previously been in a relationship, according to police.

McBride then drove away from the scene but returned a short while later. Patrol officers were still investigating the crash site. Officers conducted a vehicle stop and detained her. McBride was subsequently arrested and charged with:

attempted murder

hit and run

corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant

She was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The status of his condition was not available, police said.