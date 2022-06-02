SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors might as well call the finals their home, having gone six times in eight years which ties the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls.

Any time you’re mentioned in the same sentence as Jordan, you’re doing something right.

The Warriors are undefeated at home during the playoffs: a 9-0 record.

The Warriors and Boston Celtics have actually played each other before in the NBA finals.

That was back in 1964 when it was Wilt Chamberlain against Bill Russell.

Tickets are available from the Warriors but it’s standing room only and those go for about $200.

If you want a seat get read to shell out hundreds, and more than likely thousands of dollars, for nosebleed seats — but at least you’re at the game.