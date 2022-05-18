SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors will be playing against the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 6 p.m. right here at Chase Center.

In 2019, game one of the Western Conference Finals happened at Oracle Arena. Just like then, there are gold shirts on every chair.

The team has been practicing all week. The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a game seven blowout against the Phoenix Suns.

In the regular season, the Warriors lost against the Mavericks in a series 3-1, so this is going to be a tough match up.

But the Warriors are breaking records right now — the team has advanced to the conference finals in six of the last eight seasons, marking the first time in 30 years a western conference team has accomplished that feat.

The last time the Warriors and Mavs faced off in a playoff series was 2007. That was the “we believe” year.

The warriors are feeling confident, especially after winning game six against the Memphis Grizzlies. Klay Thompson was in full force during that game, and the Dubs won 110-96.

Coach Steve Kerr is back just in time from having had COVID and going through the safety protocols.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Kerr said “We’re feeling confident. Our guys have been in this position many times, our core guys. I think there is a sense of satisfaction in getting this far and then a sense of anticipation with what’s next. To have home court is fantastic. We’re excited to open up in front of our home fans.”

Let’s talk about tickets! They are still available if you got the money. The cheapest tickets go for $234 and the most expensive run up into the thousands. At least one goes for $7,000.

Oakland-based rapper Too Short is playing at halftime.