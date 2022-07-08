HAYWARD (KRON) – A Hayward police officer saved a duckling from being eaten by a cat and reunited it with its parents, according to an Instagram post.
“While at a call for service in south Hayward, Officer Starr noticed a cat had captured a duckling and was attempting to…well, you know,” the post states. “Officer Starr saved the duckling and saw that the little one did not look hurt.”
Starr, whose first name is not identified, found male and female ducks in a nearby drainage canal.
“Officer Starr released the duckling in the canal and, sure enough, a family was reunited,” the post continues. “For our officers – any day we can help others in need is definitely a good day… Animals, and humans alike.”
The post describes Starr as “stoic and quiet with a humble nature, smart as a whip, with many years of law enforcement experience behind him. And he’s definitely got a softer side – just look at the cutie in that picture!”