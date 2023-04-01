SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A person is left with major injuries after allegedly driving under the influence and colliding with another car Friday night, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

A collision occurred in the area of San Bruno Avenue and Interstate 280. Police suspected the driver of being under the influence of alcohol and the driver was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

Photos released by SBPD show two vehicles involved in the crash, with one of vehicles containing alcohol in the front passenger seat.

Photo: San Bruno PD Photo: San Bruno PD Photo: San Bruno PD

There is currently no information about the other driver involved in the collision.