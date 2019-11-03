Live Now
DUI crash sparks grass fire in Santa Rosa, driver arrested

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police arrested a DUI driver that crashed Saturday night sparking a small grass fire in Santa Rosa.

Around 8:39 p.m. on Montgomery Drive and Mission Boulevard, police say a 29-year-old man flipped his vehicle and hit a PG&E power pole which then sparked the small fire.

PG&E was notified and de-energized the lines before it got worse.

The driver has been identified as Luis Alberto Arreaga of Santa Rosa.

Authorities arrested Arreaga and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail for DUI and having a blood alcohol concentration over .08 percent.

The street and lines have been cleaned up, fixed and re-opened.

