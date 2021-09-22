DUI driver arrested after ramming into patrol car in Suisun City: police

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Police arrested a man after he rammed into an officers car during a traffic stop in Suisun City early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:42 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Walters Road.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Lawrence Hayes Jr. of Fairfield, appeared to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the officer.

When the officer went back to his patrol car, Hayes put his car in reverse and rammed into the officer’s vehicle.

Hayes then sped off down Walters Road and the officer chased after him.

Police say Hayes lost control of the car and went off the road at Walters Road and Air Base Parkway.

Hayes attempted to run from his car but was caught by authorities. Hayes and the officer were both treated at a hospital.

He has since been booked into the Solano County Jail on felony charges.

Officers also searched Hayes’ vehicle and found a loaded gun.

No other details were released.