(KRON) — A person crashed into a San Rafael police car Friday night while driving under the influence in the area of Mill Street near Medway Road, police said.

The driver was pulling out from their parking spot as the police car was driving by and sideswiped it, the police department said.

The driver, who was uninjured, admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the collision and was arrested shortly after, according to San Rafael police.

The officer was not injured during the crash. The collision caused significant damage to the police car which will no longer be in service until it is repaired, police said.