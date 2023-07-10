(KRON) — A Sonoma Sheriff’s deputy was injured after their car was hit by a DUI driver in Petaluma early Monday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was in the process of pulling over another car on Lakeville Highway just after 2 a.m. when their patrol car was hit from behind.

Multiple other deputies, California Highway Patrol, Petaluma PD and Sonoma County Fire District personnel responded to the scene. The deputy was taken to the hospital and later released.

Drivers in both other involved vehicles were also injured.

Photos from the scene showed the patrol vehicle with a crumpled rear end and deployed airbags.

The CHP determined that the driver who rear-ended the deputy was driving under the influence and arrested him. CHP is handling the investigation.

Last year in the United States, 31 peace officers died in car accidents and 15 died after being hit by cars, according to the SCSO.