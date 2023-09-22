(KRON) — A man suspected of driving under the influence crashed his truck into a Santa Rosa business Wednesday before he entered the store and attempted to purchase alcohol, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Jesus Carreno-Ortiz of Santa Rosa, didn’t slow down his Toyota truck after entering the parking lot of a business on the 2400 block of Dutton Avenue. The truck then slammed into the southeast corner of the business. Following the crash, Carreno-Ortiz got out of the truck, walked into the store and attempted to purchase alcohol, Santa Rosa police said.

A photo released by authorities shows the truck outside of Ray’s Food Center.

Responding authorities from Santa Rosa PD, along with the Santa Rosa Fire Department and medical personnel, determined that Carreno-Ortiz had operated the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. His preliminary blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.32, police said.

Carreno-Ortiz was hospitalized and treated for significant injuries from the crash. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a BAC 0.08, driving while license is suspended and contempt of court: disobey court order.