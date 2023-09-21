(KRON) — A man who was driving drunk when he crashed into a business got out of his car and tried to buy more alcohol after the accident, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The crash happened at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Dutton Avenue. An image provided by police (above) showed a Toyota truck up against a fence.

A police investigation revealed that the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Jesus Carreno-Ortiz of Santa Rosa, was driving southbound on Dutton Avenue where he went into the business’ parking lot. He did not slow down and crashed into the store.

After the crash, Carreno-Ortiz went into the store he crashed into and tried to buy alcohol, per SRPD. Police did not identify the business that was hit by the car, but SRPD’s image shows a sign that says “Ray’s.” There is a Ray’s Food Store at 2455 Dutton Ave.

Carreno-Ortiz was the only person in the car. He had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .32, far above the legal limit of .08, police said.

Carreno-Ortiz was hospitalized for what police called “significant injuries.” He was also charged with driving under the influence, DUI with a BAC over .08, driving with a suspended license and disobeying a court order.