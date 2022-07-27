SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man who was involved in a DUI collision was found to have a ghost gun and drugs at his home, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Luis Fajardo Melgoza, 19, was arrested after police found his his gray Honda Accord lying sideways in the road.





Images from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Pinecrest Drive at 6:35 a.m. on Monday for the crash. The Honda appeared to have hit another car that was parked along the side of the road.

SRPD said Melgoza showed signs of being drunk. After a DUI investigation, he was arrested. During the investigation, police learned that he may be manufacturing ghost guns at his home.

Police obtained a search warrant for his home in the 2000 block of Pioneer Way. When serving it, they found fentanyl, cocaine and a Polymer 80 ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine, according to SRPD.

Melgoza was booked into Sonoma County Jail on misdemeanor charges of DUI and possession of narcotics, and felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and a handgun.