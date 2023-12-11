(KRON) –The Central Marin Police Department arrested a man for suspicion of DUI and allegedly found multiple drug substances.

Central Marin officers were dispatched to Corte Madera Avenue regarding a report of a vehicle that had driven into a fence at 1:49 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Upon arrival, officers located a man behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle. According to police, a search of the man and the vehicle resulted in the finding of 1.3 ounces of suspected cocaine, 1.25 ounces of suspected ecstasy, paraphernalia relating to drug sales, and a loaded handgun.

The suspect was arrested and booked for felon in possession of a firearm, having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance for sale.