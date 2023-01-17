HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley.

The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute traffic at about 10:00 a.m., police said. Segura’s BMW sedan rear-ended a Toyota on SR-92 eastbound to I-880 northbound.

The driver of the Toyota was killed, per the CHP. Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, and their occupants suffered minor injuries.

Segura was taken to a local hospital and later booked into Santa Rita Jail for DUI causing injury. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office brought forth charges including DUI causing death and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

An arrest wanna was issued, and Segura was taken into custody on Jan. 4.