DUI suspected in Berkeley collision

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Berkeley police are investigating a collision in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Oregon Street.

The accident occurred around 2:46 p.m. today and involved a pedestrian and vehicle.

The driver, a 65-year-old Berkeley male, was contacted at the scene and has since been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.

The victim, a 59-year-old male, was transported to a local trauma hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

San Pablo Avenue between Grayson Street and Heinz Avenue will remain closed while the investigation continues for the next few hours.