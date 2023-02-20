HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A crash in Hayward left one driver dead and another driver under investigation for Driving Under the Influence.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Winton Avenue and Clawiter Road. One of the drivers, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers found a 22-year-old man in the second wrecked vehicle.

“It is believed alcohol/impairment was a factor in this collision,” the Hayward Police Department wrote.

The names of the victim and suspected DUI driver were not immediately released by law enforcement.

On March 3, the Hayward Police Department will conduct a DUI Checkpoint from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Tasha DeCosta said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”