SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said.

The trio, which police referred to as “dumb, dumber, and dumbest,” were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. After a witness reported the crime, SJPD officers responded and initiated a chase.

The suspects drove away in a vehicle as officers arrived. They eventually crashed into a pole in Milpitas and all three were arrested. Two attempted to escape on foot.

“Their driving was not any better than their attempted theft,” SJPD said.