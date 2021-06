FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A dump truck overturned and spilled garbage on a freeway off-ramp early Thursday morning

The accident happened on southbound I-880 at the Warren Ave exit in Fremont.

Drivers should take an alternate exit, but should have no issue driving on the freeway.

Police told KRON4 that when they arrived, there was no driver to be seen. The driver’s seat was empty.