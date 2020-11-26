Dungeness crab season delayed again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Still no Dungeness crab.

People who are missing their Thanksgiving crab may still get some in time for Christmas. The commercial Dungeness crab season was delayed again, until December 16. It was originally delayed by officials until December 1.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife are concerned that whales would potentially get tangled by crab-catching gear, and the meat quality would be low.

“Our hope is both quality testing and additional marine life survey data will support a unified statewide opener on Dec. 16, just in time to have crab for the holidays and New Year,” CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham said.

Officials will conduct another survey next week and say the commercial season can reopen if data shows whales have migrated out of the fishing grounds.