The new Dutch Bros Martinez location at 3455 Alhambra Ave. opens Friday, Aug. 18 (Photo courtesy of Matt Bender).

(KRON) — A popular Oregon-based coffee chain is coming to the East Bay. Dutch Bros is opening in Martinez on Friday, Aug. 18, according to the coffee chain’s website.

Dutch Bros is located at 3455 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez. That location will have its grand opening Friday at 5 a.m., a company spokesperson told KRON4. The location’s hours are as follows.

Sunday-Thursday : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Three other Bay Area locations are set to open: Concord, Vallejo and Fairfield. The Concord location is set to open around mid-November later this year; it is unknown when the Vallejo and Fairfield locations will open.

An Iced Cold Brew with Soft Top from Dutch Bros (Photo courtesy of Dutch Bros)

There are currently 11 Dutch Bros located in the Bay Area (not including Martinez). See the list below.

Santa Rosa : 919 Hopper Ave.

: 919 Hopper Ave. Santa Rosa : 1300 Mendocino Ave.

: 1300 Mendocino Ave. Sonoma : 711 Broadway

: 711 Broadway Napa : 2815 B Jefferson St.

: 2815 B Jefferson St. Fairfield : 1420 W. Texas St.

: 1420 W. Texas St. Vacaville : 101 Peabody Road

: 101 Peabody Road Vacaville : 3500 Alamo Dr.

: 3500 Alamo Dr. Dixon : 1115 Pitt School Road

: 1115 Pitt School Road Dixon : 2375 North First Street

: 2375 North First Street Oakley : 1092 Main St.

: 1092 Main St. Brentwood: 8870 Brentwood Blvd.

Dutch Bros first opened back in 1992 at Grants Pass, Ore. It has since opened locations all across the United States, extending as far east as Tennessee.