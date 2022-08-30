SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Dutch royal couple will be visiting San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood next week to “learn more about the history of the LGBTI+ community in San Francisco and exchange experiences on supporting LGBTI+ rights on a local and international level,” according to a press release from the Castro Merchants Association.

“On a working visit to San Francisco, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands will tour Castro Street together with [District 8 San Francisco] Supervisor [Rafael] Mandelman,” the press release states. “They will visit the GLBT Historical Society Museum and Castro Theatre, and meet community leaders in the historic Twin Peaks Tavern.”

Mandelman, who represents the Castro on the board of supervisors, did not respond to a request of comment as of press time.

The royal couple will be visiting from 9:20 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6

“Castro Street will remain open, but it might be more crowded than usual,” the press release states. “Merchants and the community are invited to welcome the Royal Couple in the neighborhood.”

In 2001, the Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage.

King Willem-Alexander has been on the throne since 2013, when his mother Queen Beatrix abdicated.