(KRON) — A Diablo Valley College professor and track coach accused of human trafficking is due in court today for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors allege that Kyle Whitmore coerced a woman to be his girlfriend for hire and then abused her.

He’s also accused of sexually assaulting women on a makeshift bus that he used as a dungeon. A criminal complaint alleges one of his victims is a student at Diablo Valley College.

KRON On is streaming live news now

A judge has already ruled there is enough evidence for this case to move forward. At today’s hearing, Whitmore is expected to enter a plea.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.