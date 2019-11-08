Live Now
E-40 drops new single ‘Niner Gang’ in support of 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 01: Recording artist Earl “E-40” Stevens attends the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Bay Area rap legend and die-hard Niners fan E-40 released a new single on Wednesday to support his team.

The San Francisco 49ers (8-0) are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL.

The single “Niner Gang” was created at what seems like a perfect time.

Though the Niners have been succeeding on the field so far this season, what appears to be their biggest match up is just days away.

The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks during Monday Night Football, and it’s safe to say the rivalry is back and bigger than ever.

But E-40’s catchy new song could be that addition to the momentum that the team and fans needed.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, the “Tell Me When To Go” rapper said, “I tried to told em we back & we never left and we got a heart,” the tweet read. “Levi Stadium starting to feel like candlestick Park!”

>> To listen to the new single, click here.

