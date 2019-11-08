E-40 drops new single ‘Niner Gang’ in support of 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 01: Recording artist Earl “E-40” Stevens attends the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Bay Area rap legend and die-hard Niners fan E-40 released a new single on Wednesday to support his team.

The San Francisco 49ers (8-0) are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL.

The single “Niner Gang” was created at what seems like a perfect time.

Though the Niners have been succeeding on the field so far this season, what appears to be their biggest match up is just days away.

New slap!

E-40 “NINER GANG” produced by @Droopiter

The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks during Monday Night Football, and it’s safe to say the rivalry is back and bigger than ever.

But E-40’s catchy new song could be that addition to the momentum that the team and fans needed.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, the “Tell Me When To Go” rapper said, “I tried to told em we back & we never left and we got a heart,” the tweet read. “Levi Stadium starting to feel like candlestick Park!”

