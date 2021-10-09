E-40 hypes up Giants fans at Oracle Park: ‘Beat LA!’

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Rapper E-40 looks on before Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area rap icon E-40 was at Oracle Park Saturday doing what he does best.

The Vallejo native hyped up the crowd before Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

“Beat LA! Beat LA!” he chanted as the crowd joined him.

The Giants look to get a 2-0 series lead Saturday night before heading down south for Game 3 Monday at Dodger Stadium.

E-40 is known to show love to Bay Area sports teams like the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2019, E-40 dropped a single “Niner Gang” when the Niners were the only undefeated team in the NFL at the time.

  • SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 01: Recording artist Earl “E-40” Stevens attends the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
  • OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Rapper E-40 performs during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News