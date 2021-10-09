E-40 hypes up Giants fans at Oracle Park: ‘Beat LA!’

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Rapper E-40 looks on before Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area rap icon E-40 was at Oracle Park Saturday doing what he does best.

The Vallejo native hyped up the crowd before Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

“Beat LA! Beat LA!” he chanted as the crowd joined him.

The Giants look to get a 2-0 series lead Saturday night before heading down south for Game 3 Monday at Dodger Stadium.

E-40 is known to show love to Bay Area sports teams like the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2019, E-40 dropped a single “Niner Gang” when the Niners were the only undefeated team in the NFL at the time.