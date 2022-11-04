(KRON) – The countdown to Election Day is here. Some legendary Bay Area rappers are helping to get the word out in a new video simply called — “Vote.”

In the video, Bay Area legend Too $hort raps, “Aye! Yo! What up! it’s your boy Too $hort. I’m just telling y’all don’t forget to vote. Do it by November 8th. Vote!”

Bay Area hip hop artists and icons — Too $hort, E-40 and Mistah F.A.B. to name a few — are using their star power and influence ahead of Tuesday’s election with a “Don’t Forget to Vote” campaign and a “Black the Vote” campaign. Mistah F.A.B.’s Dope Era network is the vehicle for the message.

“We’re just one of the catalysts that’s mobilizing these things, and the mobilization of this vote,” Mistah F.A.B. told KRON4. “It is important for us to understand how necessary these things are to spread the word to the younger generation because we must understand that our power is our leverage, and our vote and our ability to go out there and dictate, implement, inoculate whatever it is that we wish because the power is still in the people.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

“What’s going on y’all? This is E-40, the ambassador,” E-40 said. “I just want to encourage all y’all to get out there and vote.”

“Hopefully that it just grabs their attention, and in grabbing their attention, it makes them say, ‘let me see what they’re talking about,'” Mistah F.A.B. said. “It is not our duty to get you to vote for somebody — like this is what we’re pushing from a non-partisan point of view… in understanding that, you can utilize your voice and having your voice be heard.”