E-40, Too $hort to face off in ‘Legends of the Bay’ battle

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Areaaaaaa!

Two West Coast legends will come together to battle one another in Verzuz’ final battle of the year: “Legends of the Bay”.

The Bay’s very own E-40 and Too $hort will face off in the highly anticipated Verzuz battle.

The epic battle will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. Fans can tune in on Verzuz Instagram page or on Apple Music.

“This the story of Bay Area Hip Hop from DAY ONE!! Me & @E40 are READY to tell all the youngstas how we put The Bay on the map & influenced the world,” Too $hort wrote on Twitter. TOWN BIZNESS!!”

This the story of Bay Area Hip Hop from DAY ONE!! Me & @E40 are READY to tell all the youngstas how we put The Bay on the map & influenced the world. TOWN BIZNESS!! #WhatsMyFavoriteWord #VERZUZ

💨 pic.twitter.com/XjYuMB7iP5 — Too $hort (@TooShort) December 13, 2020

IT’S GO TIME. #VERZUZ. 🔥

The paperwork is in, let the sideshow begin!🚨

By popular demand, The Battle of the Bay #VERZUZ is HERE. 🔥The Ambassador of the Bay vs. Short Dog @TooShort

Saturday, December 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch it in HD on @AppleMusic or @verzuztv IG. pic.twitter.com/xfhu2ljrT7 — E40 The Curb Commentator (@E40) December 13, 2020

Too $hort was born in Los Angeles but moved to Oakland at an early age. He joined the Fremont High School band and played the drums.

His rise to fame really began in the early 90s.

The “Blow the Whistle” rapper took advantage of the new hyphy rap music that was emerging out of his original home base in Oakland in the early 2000s.

Vallejo’s E-40 has been known in the Bay Area since the beginning, but he became more mainstream across the U.S. when he dropped “Tell Me When To Go” in 2006.

He has since released 28 studio albums.

Fans were disappointed this weekend when Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s battle was canceled after Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19.