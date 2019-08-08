E-cigarettes, flavored tobacco officially banned in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) – E-cigarettes and flavored tobacco are officially banned starting today in Livermore, but it won’t be enforced until January 2020.

That means owners of shops like Vapor Laze have until then to gear up and get ready for it to be enforced.

All 71 tobacco retailers in the city got an email about how it won’t be enforced until Jan. 1, 2020.

Customers already know the ban is around the corner.

The city and supporters of the ordinance believe the ban will stop underage kids from using e-cigarettes, but there is still a chance it could be overturned.

There is a petition going around which needs 5,000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

The last day to sign that petition is today.

But business owners say they can’t wait for that to happen because this is impacting them now.

When this was first passed by the city about a month ago, we spoke with a lot of people in Livermore, most of whom said they are in favor of the ban because they don’t smoke e-cigs and people say the hope this gets them out of the hands of children.

