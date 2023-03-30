(KRON) — Redwood City-based sports video games company EA Sports announced a 6 percent staffing cut as it prepares for a company restructure, CEO Andrew Wilson announced in a letter published on the company blog. EA Sports is the division of company Electronic Arts that develops and publishes sports video games.

“As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams,” Wilson said in the letter.

Wilson said where possible, the company is offering opportunities for employees impacted by the layoffs to transition to other projects or offering severance packages to others.

“It’s through your love of games that we continue to deliver on our mission of inspiring the world to play,” Wilson said.

EA Sports has developed games around sports leagues including FIFA, the NFL, the NHL, the PGA, as well as The Sims. Year over year, Entertainment Arts’s stock has fallen about 9 percent.

EA is among several other tech companies executing layoffs as many try and self-correct post pandemic.