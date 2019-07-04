Early 4th of July celebrations in East Bay

MORAGA (KRON) – You don’t have to wait until tonight to enjoy the 4th of July festivities.

Celebrations in Moraga kick off this morning and will continue all day at the Moraga Commons Park, located at 1425 St. Mary’s Road.

Here is a list of a few featured events:

Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Dog Parade at 9 a.m.

Community Booths at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Inflatables at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kid’s Bike Parade at 10:30 a.m.

Food, Wine, & Beer Booths at 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Family Entertainment at 12:30 – 1 p.m.

The all day event is free. Don’t miss out on the fun.