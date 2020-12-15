SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A firefighter and a person were injured in a house fire that was still blazing as of 4:47 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department said.
Four people and a dog were displaced on Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Lick Ave.
The fire department said one firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and a resident was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The residents are being helped by the Red Cross.
