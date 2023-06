OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A commercial fire occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Oakland fire.

The fire, which originally started outside, made its way into a single story commercial building in the 2300 block of San Pablo Avenue.

Just after 6 a.m., Oakland fire reported the fire was under control and fire units were starting to be released from the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.