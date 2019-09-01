Early morning crash causes major power outage in Novato

NOVATO (KRON) – An early morning car crash led to a power outage that impacted over a thousand customers in Novato on Sunday.

A power pole was knocked over starting a brush fire off of northbound 101 just south of the Ignacio exit on Nave Frontage Road.

The power outage originally affected 1,832 customers in the area but PG&E has been able to get some restored.

There are still over 440 without power.

CHP says around 4 a.m., two men were driving northbound on 101 in a maroon Nissan when they veered off of the freeway going through the median that’s adjacent to the right shoulder.

The car crashed into a power pole.

Investigators think the driver may have fallen asleep and don’t believe that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The maroon car also crashed into a green Jeep Cherokee driving southbound on Nave Drive.

The man driving the Jeep was not hurt.

The two men in the Nissan are at the hospital with small aches and pains.

Driving tired is as dangerous as driving under the influence.