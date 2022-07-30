WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an early-morning collision in Walnut Creek, according to a tweet from Walnut Creek Police Department. Two pedestrians were hit by a 28-yar-old woman driving a pickup truck in the area of North Main Street and Lawrence Way around 2 a.m.

One person died and another was taken to the hospital with “major” injuries. Police say the driver was intoxicated.

The driver was treated for her injuries at a hospital before being released and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. She was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.

Officers and fire crews respond to the collision

Police advised drivers to avoid the area of North Main Street and Pringle Avenue due to a collision in the area. The street was closed in both directions for more than six hours.