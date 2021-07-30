East Bay freeway reopens after fatal hit-and-run

HAYWARD, Calif. (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting all southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward have reopened following a fatal hit-and-run collision Friday morning.

The collision occurred at 2:35 a.m. at the State Route 92 connector, according to the CHP.

All southbound lanes of the highway were initially blocked due to the collision, and at 3:09 a.m. the CHP issued a Sig-alert.

The CHP reported all lanes of the highway were reopened at 5:01 a.m., and the Sig-alert was canceled.