East Bay freeway reopens after fatal hit-and-run

Bay Area

HAYWARD, Calif. (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting all southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward have reopened following a fatal hit-and-run collision Friday morning.

The collision occurred at 2:35 a.m. at the State Route 92 connector, according to the CHP.

All southbound lanes of the highway were initially blocked due to the collision, and at 3:09 a.m. the CHP issued a Sig-alert.

The CHP reported all lanes of the highway were reopened at 5:01 a.m., and the Sig-alert was canceled.

