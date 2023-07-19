(KRON) — Two people are dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of two people who had been shot in the 1100 block of 89th Avenue near D Street. After arriving at the scene, the officers located two people with gunshot wounds, police said.

Despite receiving medical aid, both victims succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene. The victims’ identities are not being released at this time. OPD’s Homicide Section is currently investigating the incident.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3821.