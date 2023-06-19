(KRON) — A shooting that occurred just after 3 a.m. Monday morning is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department. An Oakland PD spokesperson said police responded to the shooting in the 800 block of 70th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded to the scene and provided medical aid. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, police said.

The shooting is one of several incidents that occurred over a violent weekend nationwide. In Illinois, there was a mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration. In San Francisco Sunday, six people were injured after two cars exchanged gunfire near Pier 39.

Oakland PD said an investigation into Monday’s shooting is ongoing.