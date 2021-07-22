Early morning San Francisco shooting leaves one injured

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in the area of San Francisco’s Van Ness Avenue thoroughfare left a 41-year-old man injured early Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of Van Ness.

Police said the victim and another man in his 40s were involved in a physical altercation that escalated when the suspect took out a gun and shot him.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

