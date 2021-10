Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are reporting of a shooting the occurred early this morning in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.

The incident happened at 3:14 a.m. on the 25oo block of Ingalls Street.

A car pulled up to the victim and shot them.

The victim reported hearing multiple shots and saw the suspects car drive away down Carroll Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening conditions.