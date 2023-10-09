(KRON) — Early voting begins today for the Nov. 7 Santa Clara County Special Election. Voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots at the Registrar of Voters’ Office or at an Official Drop Box, starting today.

There are two contests on the ballot for this Special Election:

San Jose-Evergreen Community College District Governing Board Member — Trustee Area 7 only, Short-Term

Los Altos School District, Parcel Tax — Measure A

“No matter the size of the election, our staff are always ready to help the voters of Santa Clara County make their voices heard,” said Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey.

Voters wishing to drop off their ballot or vote in person during normal business hours may do so Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Registrar of Voters’ Office is located at 1555 Berger Drive, Building #2, San Jose, CA 95112.

Voters may also drop off their ballot at one of 13 official drop box locations, which will be open 24 hours a day.