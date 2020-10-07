Early voting underway in Contra Costa County

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – “Voters already know how they want to vote and also I think voters have learned in 2020 you can’t count on anything being normal tomorrow. Voters are not taking any chances of getting their ballots in,” Assistant Registrar of Voters in Contra Costa County Scott Konopasek said.

We are less than one month away from Election Day but people aren’t waiting until November 3rd to vote.

Many of them are already mailing in their ballots or turning them in at drop boxes.

There are 37 drop boxes in Contra Costa County and people were at every single one that KRON4 stopped by Tuesday.

“Voters have been returning their ballots either by mail or in our drop boxes in record breaking fashion,” Konopasek said.

Contra Costa County voters turning in their ballots early. Officials say they received 46 trays of mail on Tuesday alone and about a total of 16,000 ballots so far.

“Today, I can say that we have, through the mail, we have 12,000 ballots, and from drop boxes probably 4,000,” Konopasek said.

All boxes officially opened by noon on Monday — Scott Konopasek, the Assistant Registrar of Voters for the county said the drop box in front of their office was the busiest it’s ever been.

“Just during normal business hours over 500 ballots were deposited by voters. It was a non-stop stream of voters all day long,” Konopasek said.

All ballot boxes are serviced each day by two county employees.

There are 37 ballot boxes located throughout the county.

“Voters are voting early they heard the message they are voting early, they are not taking chances. It’s what we like to see and now we have started our processing a week earlier than what we would have based upon the volume itself,” Konopasek said.

All 37 drop boxes in the county are open. They are available 24/7.

