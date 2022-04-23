SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Organizers from the San Francisco Earth Day festival are bringing back the event after the pandemic put it to a stop nearly two years ago.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The festival will be held in the Mission District on Valencia Street between 19th and 20th streets. The festival is free for the public.

“Our goal is to create the very first vegan Earth Day SF,” said President of the San Francisco Veg Society Christy Griffin in a press release.

Doug Kolberg, the co-director of EDSF, partnered with two new organizations. One is San Francisco Veg Society, a non-profit organization that promotes plant-based diets, and an electric car manufacturer VinFast on the Green Mobility Zone.

VinFast will showcase new innovative electric cars. They will feature one vehicle and focus on their new five and seven passenger sport utility vehicles.

Performers will be present at the event’s mainstage.

The list of performers and times are:

Mc Welcome to Earth Day 2022 – 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

– 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Aztec Danza Xitlalli – 12:10 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– 12:10 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mission Cultural Center – 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

– 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. SunShine Garcia – 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Asher Belsky – 3:10 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– 3:10 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Evan Lanam and The Live Oaks – 4:10 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– 4:10 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Andre Thierrys Zydico Extravaganza 5:00 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

“Our goal is to empower the people of the Bay Area and beyond to individually and collectively address the local and planetary environmental challenges we face,” Kolberg said in the press release. “Given the growing crisis we face with wild fires and other issues, that’s more true now than ever.”