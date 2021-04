SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4 is celebrating Earth Week by drawing attention to some of the biggest environmental challenges in the Bay Area.

The pandemic has made PPE – such as face masks – life-saving accessories, but much of it is disposable and ends up littering our beaches and waterways.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly talked to environmental activists on the front lines working to clean up an unintended consequence of our need to stay safe from COVID-19.

Watch the full report in the video above.