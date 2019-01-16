Bay Area

3.4-magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks rattle Bay Area

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 04:45 AM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 06:08 AM PST

3.4-magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks rattle Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattled the Bay Area early Wednesday morning. 

The earthquake was centered about 3 kilometers north of Piedmont and was reported around 4:45 a.m. 

The quake was earlier recorded as a 3.7 but was downgraded just before 5:30 a.m.

Two aftershocks were also reported. A 1.9-magnitude as well as a 2.0-magnitude both about three kilometeres north of the original quake reported north of Piedmont. 

Right now BART is reporting a 20-minute delay on all trains. 

 

 

