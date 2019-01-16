3.4-magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks rattle Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattled the Bay Area early Wednesday morning.
The earthquake was centered about 3 kilometers north of Piedmont and was reported around 4:45 a.m.
The quake was earlier recorded as a 3.7 but was downgraded just before 5:30 a.m.
Two aftershocks were also reported. A 1.9-magnitude as well as a 2.0-magnitude both about three kilometeres north of the original quake reported north of Piedmont.
>> View KRON4's Interactive Earthquake map here.
Right now BART is reporting a 20-minute delay on all trains.
Check back for updates.
