SAN RAMON (KRON) – The United States Geological Service is reporting a 3.8 magnitude earthquake localized in San Ramon.

No damage has been reported to the Contra Costa Regional Fire

Communications Center as a result of the three San Ramon-area earthquakes, initially reported by USGS as being between 2.6 and 3.8 magnitudes, just before noon today. pic.twitter.com/wYeXF1YD5U — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) November 17, 2021

Reports are coming in that it was felt in Walnut Creek, Menlo Park, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Pleasant Hill and San Francisco.

It’s depth is to be reported 10.9 kilometers.

Two aftershocks have been reported. The first was 2.6 magnitude with second hitting 3.0 magnitude.