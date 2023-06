(KRON) — An earthquake north of Pacifica Monday morning was recorded with a preliminary magnitude of 2.5, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which was felt at around 11:46 a.m., had its epicenter less than a mile north of Pacifica and about four miles west of San Bruno, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.