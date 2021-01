CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled near Concord on Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Around 4:48 p.m., the quake struck about half a mile from Concord and was measured at 9.7 miles in depth.

Residents in Oakland and Lafayette reported feeling the quake.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

