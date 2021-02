GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rattled near Gilroy Sunday evening, according to the United State Geological Survey.

The earthquake was first reported as a 4.0-magnitude quake, but was later downgraded.

Around 5:38 p.m., the quake was first detected with an epicenter 30.5 miles southeast of San Jose.

Social media users say they felt it in Burlingame, Morgan Hill, Daly City and even some parts of San Francisco.

Did you feel it?